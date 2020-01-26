Autopax employees told to expect only 50% of their salary
The company which operates Translux and City to City buses has been battling cash flow problems and to meet its operational demands.
JOHANNESBURG – Autopax employees won't be paid their full salaries come Monday.
Workers received a notice from management on Friday informing them that they will only get 50% of their wages for January.
Bus drivers threatened to down tools last month after Autopax failed to pay their 13th cheque on time.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says while it's not surprised by the latest financial problems at Autopax the company must commit to when it will pay workers their full salaries.
The union’s Zanele Sabela said, “ We are wondering if Mr Holele is coming up with his own strategies or he is going to take the one that senior management has been working on. But we can’t tell because he hasn’t taken the time to meet with the unions. As it is we are in the dark because there was a meeting that was scheduled to happen last Monday, but it was cancelled.”
In December 2018 workers went on strike over a pay dispute, disrupting operations leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.
