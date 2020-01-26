300km/h Joburg speedster nabbed at funeral in Limpopo
In a video that went viral, the 36-year-old driver was seen clocking just over 300km/h in an Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand while being filmed by a passenger encouraging him to go faster.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday welcomed the arrest of the Joburg speedster who recorded himself driving at over 300 kilometres per hour on the highway.
Sheer madness!!!!! Video posted on Instagram. Look at the speed...N1 South Midrand. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @TrafficRTMC @GP_CommSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/tSr79DA6c8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 19, 2020
Authorities had appealed to the public to assist in nabbing the culprit.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mbalula said the alleged speedster was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.
The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.
He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.
Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect.
“We must commend the RTMC for their swift response, they not only identified the individual, but they also located him and have now apprehended him. We hope that this arrest will be a warning to those who insist on breaking the rules of the road as they will be found and arrested,” she said.
The man faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.
