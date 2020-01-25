‘The principal is not a suspect’, says Lesufi

MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a private meeting with parents following the announcement of Parktown Boys' High principal Malcolm Williams' suspension.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Parktown Boys High principal Malcolm Williams is not a suspect, despite being suspended following the death of Enock Mpianzi.

Lesufi held a private meeting on Friday night with parents where they interacted with him following the announcement of Williams' suspension.

Parents have expressed concerns about the safety of their children, in the care of teachers, since the school announced that Mpianzi went missing during an orientation camp last week Wednesday.

The 13-year-old boy's body was found by search and rescue teams in the Crocodile River last week Friday.

He drowned during what has been described as a water activity, where the boys created their own rafts to cross the river.

Lesufi says police will take the necessary action after they have concluded their investigation.

“At this present moment, the principal is not a suspect, and I don’t want to pass judgment that the principal has been found guilty. There are people that were with the children, that belong to the camp, and there are people that encouraged learners to get into the river.”

The MEC says the information has been shared with the police, who will investigate the claims at all levels.

