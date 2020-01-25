‘Thank you, my love’ – Irvin Khoza bids farewell to wife, Mantwa
The Orlando Pirates football club boss thanked his late wife, who died last Friday after a short illness, for her efforts to serve humanity.
JOHANNESBURG – Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says his late wife Mantwa should be remembered for her humility.
Family and friends as well as the soccer fraternity gathered at the Orlando Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto on Saturday to pay their final respects to the chairmen's wife.
Khoza, who died last week Friday following a short illness, will be laid to rest at West Park Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
The Orlando Pirates football club boss thanked his late wife for her efforts to serve humanity.
“She believed that something different and better can always be done in every sphere of our lives. Let it be what we continue to do, to keep her memory alive.”
To his late wife Khoza said, “Thank you, my love, you left with a lot to hold on to in my pursuit of my service to humanity. Ke a leboga.”
