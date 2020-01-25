View all in Latest
SAHRC vs Etzebeth: Commission says it can't predict settlement,keeping open mind

The commission laid a complaint with the equality court last year, after Etzebeth was accused of attacking two men at a popular bar in Langebaan

FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it plans to go into talks with Eben Etzebeth with an open mind.

The Springbok player and the commission have agreed to withdraw the review application which was to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

The commission laid a complaint with the equality court last year, after Etzebeth was accused of attacking two men at a popular bar in Langebaan.

Etzebeth has denied any truth to the claims of racism and assault leveled against him.

The case will now proceed to the equality court, in a process both parties hope to resolve in an amicable manner.

The commission's Advocate Andre Gaum said, “We always want to listen if parties want to talk then it’s very important to see if one can’t resolve the matter through alternative dispute resolution and possibly; in this case; reach a settlement. But, obviously, it would be very difficult to predict whether a settlement will be reached or not.”

