OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports on high alert for coronavirus
The rapidly spreading virus has so far killed 41 people in China with over 1,300 cases reported.
JOHANNESBURG – The health department says it has systems in place to deal with the new coronavirus should it spread to South Africa.
The rapidly spreading virus has so far killed 41 people in China with over 1,300 cases reported.
Authorities globally are overwhelmed by fears that the virus could become a global pandemic.
Despite not classifying the coronavirus as an international emergency the World Health Organisation says it may become a global crisis.
*The global spread of the coronavirus: where is it?
The health department spokesperson Popo Maja says all measures and systems have been approved by the global health body.
“We have machines at our points of entry. Right now, the high alert is at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports. These are the points of entry for flights from Asia.”
Infections have also been reported in nine other countries including South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and the United States.
Coffee giant Starbucks has shut down all shops and deliveries in china's Hubei province for the lunar new year celebrations amid health concerns.
Starbucks made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning, saying it's worried about the safety of its customers and employees.
More in Local
-
Amaberete deployed to Diepsloot to fight crime
-
‘The principal is not a suspect’, says Lesufi
-
Lesufi questions why ‘death camp’ still used by schools
-
Harber: Court ruling against EFF a victory for truth
-
Authorities aim to further reduce mining deaths
-
'Leave him alone!' Mboweni defends Motsepe over 'Africa loves Trump' quip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.