Mboweni confident SA’s WEF delegation ‘did very well’

Mboweni was speaking at a media briefing in Davos, Switzerland where he has been leading a delegation of the country's ministers and business people trying to sell South Africa as an investment destination.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni flanked by Minister Naledi Pandor and Governor Lesetja Kganyago at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Twitter/Tito Mboweni
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni flanked by Minister Naledi Pandor and Governor Lesetja Kganyago at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Twitter/Tito Mboweni
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says some of the key concerns raised by investors at the World Economic Forum included Eskom and the country’s fiscal sustainability.

Mboweni was speaking at a media briefing in Davos, Switzerland where he has been leading a delegation of the country’s ministers and business people trying to sell South Africa as an investment destination.

The minister says investors were honest about their concerns regarding the country’s sluggish economy.

But he says a commitment was given to the investors that the issues are being handled.

“I think we did very well. The number of meetings we have been able to hold, in my view, is sufficient and we managed to communicate the South African message quite effectively.”

Mboweni says although South Africa’s delegation was small this year, without the head of state, there were still many fruitful conversations.

“Remember, quantity doesn’t always mean quality. I think we brought the sharpest quality.”

But he says South Africans must not expect Team SA to return with a bag full of investment from the World Economic Forum.

