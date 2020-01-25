View all in Latest
Lesufi assures Seboko family justice will be served

Keamohetswe Seboko drowned in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg last week.

Keamohetswe Seboko's body was found in the hostel pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg. Picture: Supplied
Keamohetswe Seboko's body was found in the hostel pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg. Picture: Supplied
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has assured the family of Keamohetswe Seboko that justice will be served following the child's death.

The 13-year-old grade seven pupil drowned in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg last week.

The school has not provided answers about the circumstances that led to his death.

Family members and friends and fellow pupils have gathered at the Eldo Crest primary school, in Eldorado Park where he will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Lesufi says they'll get to the bottom of what happened said, “We want to assure you once more that indeed we are attending to this matter, and will deal with it to conclude the final preparations of the reports.”

Timeline

