Khoza hails late wife Mantwa as matriarch and great leader

JOHANNESBURG – Mantwa Khoza, the late wife of Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza has been praised for the role she played in building the football club.

The soccer fraternity paid tribute to Mantwa at a funeral service at the Orlando Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto on Saturday.

She died last week Friday after a short illness.

The funeral procession has now proceeded to the West Park Cemetery, which will be her final resting place.

Among those in attendance is Free State Stars Managing Director Mike Mokoena, Kaizer Chiefs Chair Kaizer Motaung and Sundowns President Patrice Motsepe.

In a moving tribute, Khoza says his wife's character was reminiscent of a great leader.

“Yvonne Mantwa Khoza, our matriarch, is to me reminiscent of great leaders. We don’t only learn from them, they expect us to do better than them. Like them, they want us to impact people’s lives positively.”