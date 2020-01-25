View all in Latest
Go

Keamohetswe Seboko funeral underway in Eldorado Park

The teenage boy’s body was found in the pool near the hostel at Laerskook Bekker in Magaliesburg last week.

Keamohetswe Seboko's body was found in the hostel pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg. Picture: Supplied
Keamohetswe Seboko's body was found in the hostel pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg. Picture: Supplied
Kgomotso Modise one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko is being laid to rest on Saturday, a week after he drowned in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg.

The teenager's body was found at the school hostel swimming pool last week Wednesday.

However, the Gauteng education department says it was informed of his death days later.

Family members and friends and fellow pupils have gathered at the Eldo Crest Primary School, in Eldorado Park.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is attending the funeral.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng department says it will not be suspending any of the Parktown Boys teachers who were at the Nyati Bush lodge until their role has been established.

MEC Lesufi announced the suspension of the headmaster Malcolm Williams after 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned at a school orientation camp in Brits last week.

The department has also suspended some of its district officials who were processing the school's application for the camp to proceed.

Lesufi says before they suspend any teachers, they will have to establish who is employed by the school governing body (SGB) and who is employed by the department.

“The disciplinary cases of the SGB employees, are conducted by the SGB – not by the department. The department can only discipline people that they employ.”

He says the department must also understand the role that each teacher played at the camp.

The education MEC says even if a teacher is suspended by the governing body - they will not be allowed to continue teaching at any other school- as they won't be recognized by the south african council for educators.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA