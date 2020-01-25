Ethekwini municipal officials vow to promote Cator Manor 9 legacy
On Friday, the remains of the nine were returned to their families, 59 years after they were sentenced to death by the apartheid regime.
DURBAN – Ethekwini municipal officials have promised to ensure the legacy of the Cato Manor Nine is known by all in the country.
On Friday, the remains of the nine were returned to their families, 59 years after they were sentenced to death by the apartheid regime.
The families expressed gratitude to government for the opportunity to rebury their loved ones in a dignified manner but called on government to do more in recognizing their relatives.
Chairperson of the Cato Manor Nine Foundation Musa Khuzwayo has lambasted government, saying that their families remain poor - despite the country achieving the democracy their relatives died fighting for.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says his ministry has bursary and housing programmes to support the relatives of struggle veterans.
He has encouraged the families of the Cato Manor Nine to get in touch with his department, promising that they will be assisted.
Ethekwini council speaker Weziwe Thusi says the City has committed itself to ensure that the history of Cato Manor is not forgotten.
"The contribution in the struggle for our freedom by these heroes will remain etched in our hearts and minds."
Ethekwini head of cemeteries parks and recreation Thembinkosi Ngcobo has promised that more historical accounts of the nine will be made available in the Cato Manor museum.
