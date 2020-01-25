Eskom warns grid constrained, but says there’s low risk of load shedding
Eskom says it's currently using diesel generators to supplement capacity and is in the process of returning some units and replenish emergency reserves.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the system is constrained on Saturday however the there is a low risk of load shedding.
The embattled utility says it's currently using diesel generators to supplement capacity and is in the process of returning some units and replenish emergency reserves.
It says unplanned outages have eased overnight, sitting at over 13,000 megawatts.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said, “The power system is currently constrained with a low risk of load shedding over the weekend. We continue to ask customers to please use electricity sparingly.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 25, 2020
Date: 25 January 2020
Power system constrained but no loadshedding expected today@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/4F1alUTMeR
