EFF apologises to journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule

The red berets were dealt a blow on Friday after the high court in Johannesburg ordered the party and its spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has apologised and retracted its statement in the defamation case involving journalists Anton Harber and Thandeka Gqubule.

The EFF had accused the journalists of working for stratcom without providing any proof for the claims.

The party targeted the journalists in response to a documentary done by the Huffington Post in 2018, where struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insinuated the reporters worked against her and collaborated with stratcom.

The journalists approached the court for relief which ruled in their favour.

The South African National Editors Forum says the ruling handed down should challenge reporters to always strive for accuracy in their writing.

Sanef's Hopewell Radebe says the judgment should stand as a warning against making assertions without substantiation.

“You can’t go around and say ‘oh he was once accused as a spy’, you can’t go and repeat that. We have to be vigilant with the way we right stories and we have to stand on the side of the truth.”