DA lodges urgent court bid to set aside Mathebe, Da Gama suspensions
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile announced this week his decision to suspend the pair.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has submitted an urgent application asking the High Court to set aside the suspensions of City of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama.
Da Gama was suspended for three months without pay over his decision to postpone the vote for a new Joburg mayor and Mathebe for six months following her failure to preside over a council meeting.
The DA described Maile’s decision as prejudice not only to the party but also to the residents of both Tshwane and Joburg.
DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said: “What the MEC has done is unlawful and he is extremely prejudiced to these two individuals in a very punitive way, and he has also put at risk the very decisions in the councils he is claiming to bring stability to.”
