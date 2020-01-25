Commissioner Sitole sets officers on hunt for cop killers

The South African Police Service has implemented a 72-hour activation plan to catch the gunmen who shot two officers in separate incidents on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has ordered a manhunt for suspects implicated in the murder of two officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the first incident, a 55-year-old Captain, stationed at the Marianhill Public Order Policing Unit was shot and killed in New Germany, Pinetown.

the officer was gunned down while walking home from a nearby shop and moments after the shooting, neighbours noticed a white Toyota bakkie with tinted windows speed off.

Robbery has been ruled out as a motive for the killing, as none of his personal belongings; including his cellphone, wallet and service pistol; were taken.

In the second incident, a police Constable died in hospital from a gunshot wound he sustained when he and his partner stopped a suspicious looking vehicle in Berea in Durban.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has condemned the ongoing killing of police officials, labelling this past week's murders an attack on the authority of the state.