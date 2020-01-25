View all in Latest
Amaberete deployed to Diepsloot to fight crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed the special operations team to the township on Friday following concerns of high levels of crime.

Specialised units like the Flying Squad, TRT (Tactical Response Team) and POP (Public Order Police) prepare themselves for official deployment in the Westbury community by Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Specialised units like the Flying Squad, TRT (Tactical Response Team) and POP (Public Order Police) prepare themselves for official deployment in the Westbury community by Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police members of a technical response team known as ‘Amaberete’ are expected to start operating in protest ravaged Diepsloot to help tackle criminality in the community.

Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed the special operations team to the township on Friday, following concerns of high levels of crime.

Cele addressed angry residents yesterday alongside Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, amid heightened tensions over safety concerns.

Protesting residents are adamant undocumented migrants are responsible for rampant crime in the region.

This comes after 10 people were killed in the area including a police officer.

Motsoaledi has appealed to community members not to respond indiscriminately to all foreign nationals.

“Most people who are not documented, it’s because they don’t want to be documented because they came here to commit crime.

“They came as criminals, not as migrants because those who come as migrants file to get documents.”

Motsoaledi also announced that all four suspects arrested in connection to the killing of the officer in the area are undocumented foreign nationals.

