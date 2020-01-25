Amaberete deployed to Diepsloot to fight crime
Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed the special operations team to the township on Friday following concerns of high levels of crime.
JOHANNESBURG – Police members of a technical response team known as ‘Amaberete’ are expected to start operating in protest ravaged Diepsloot to help tackle criminality in the community.
Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed the special operations team to the township on Friday, following concerns of high levels of crime.
Cele addressed angry residents yesterday alongside Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, amid heightened tensions over safety concerns.
Protesting residents are adamant undocumented migrants are responsible for rampant crime in the region.
This comes after 10 people were killed in the area including a police officer.
Motsoaledi has appealed to community members not to respond indiscriminately to all foreign nationals.
“Most people who are not documented, it’s because they don’t want to be documented because they came here to commit crime.
“They came as criminals, not as migrants because those who come as migrants file to get documents.”
Motsoaledi also announced that all four suspects arrested in connection to the killing of the officer in the area are undocumented foreign nationals.
More in Local
-
OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports on high alert for coronavirus
-
‘The principal is not a suspect’, says Lesufi
-
Lesufi questions why ‘death camp’ still used by schools
-
Harber: Court ruling against EFF a victory for truth
-
Authorities aim to further reduce mining deaths
-
'Leave him alone!' Mboweni defends Motsepe over 'Africa loves Trump' quip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.