Zola Tsotsi: The Guptas said they had put me in position
Zola Tsotsi is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi has repeated his claims that Tony Gupta told him that he was put in his position by the controversial family and they would remove him if they wanted to.
Tsotsi is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
He resigned after being accused of interfering with the executive to avoid a motion of no confidence from his fellow board members.
But he would later allege that the Guptas wanted exclusivity to supply gas through Eskom units in the Western Cape even though other businesses had already signed commitments with utility.
Tsotsi said Toni Gupta told him that they would remove him from his position.
“He said every time we want something from you or Eskom... He said to me, ‘We are the ones who put you in this position and we’re the ones who can take you out of it.’ ”
WATCH: State capture inquiry on 24 January 2020
More in Local
-
Jacques Nienaber confirmed as new Springboks head coach
-
Parliament Speaker says yes to motion to start proceedings to remove PP
-
Strandfontein Ratepayers angered by 'preferential treatment' of film crews
-
EC cop slapped with 9-year sentence for fraud
-
Commission for Gender Equality ‘concerned’ over ukuthwala practice
-
Summons application for Zuma to appear before inquiry still pending - Zondo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.