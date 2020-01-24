Zola Tsotsi: The Guptas said they had put me in position

Zola Tsotsi is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi has repeated his claims that Tony Gupta told him that he was put in his position by the controversial family and they would remove him if they wanted to.

He resigned after being accused of interfering with the executive to avoid a motion of no confidence from his fellow board members.

But he would later allege that the Guptas wanted exclusivity to supply gas through Eskom units in the Western Cape even though other businesses had already signed commitments with utility.

Tsotsi said Toni Gupta told him that they would remove him from his position.

“He said every time we want something from you or Eskom... He said to me, ‘We are the ones who put you in this position and we’re the ones who can take you out of it.’ ”

