‘Which Africa?’ Twitter users react to Motsepe telling Trump Africa loves him
There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Donald Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.
JOHANNESBURG – In case you haven’t heard or seen, Africa loves United States (US) President Donald Trump.
It’s true, well according to businessman Patrice Motsepe.
Motsepe sparked a debate on social media after telling Trump that Africa loves him on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
In a video on Twitter, Motsepe can be seen and heard saying: “We do business in 50 countries and I had the honour of being one of the 100 greatest business minds by Forbes and it was an honour to be with you. All we wanted to say is Africa loves America. Africa loves you [Donald Trump].”
Which Africa is Patrice on about? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/08YG3fdnNq— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) January 24, 2020
The US president then replied “Thank you.”
There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.
Motsepe is a country's breadwinner.If he says we love Trump, we love him.Simple— IMpintshi KaJehova (@ImpintshiK) January 24, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂#motsepe pic.twitter.com/WajvmSiNbl
Patrice Motsepe doing everything he can to make sure Africa is never involved in World War 3! I stan🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/T41UoyLDQo— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) January 24, 2020
People worried about what Motsepe said but they themselves worship Americans everyday. Their culture, celebrities, entertainment etc. Start with yourself first before bashing him. You love America and Americans.— Kemiso Motholo (@KemisoMo) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe tells Donald Trump🍄 that Africa loves him.— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) January 24, 2020
Africa, especially South Africa: pic.twitter.com/EknDb1gYoG
According to Patrice Motsepe the whole of Africa including South Africa loves Donald Trump. He told this to Trump in his face. #PatriceMotsepe #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uzTicVUOVf— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe is 100% correct. In a globalized world, the success of America becomes the success of Africa and so on and so forth. Long Live Patrice— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe spends more time with Afrikaners than natives! We only see him at Sundowns matches, DAANC, ZCC gatherings! Under whose mandate is he speaking.. Africa will never love Trump a man who called our beloved village “SHITHOLE” is Patrice mad!— African (@ali_naka) January 24, 2020
You all wanted Patrice Motsepe to say "Trump, Africa hates you" ?? pic.twitter.com/J6qUkg6vlG— Khuthadzo (Khwini) (@Kootardzo) January 24, 2020
For sure when Patrice Motsepe said Africa loves Donald Trump he was referring to Africa Rainbow Minerals (ARM) not my mother continent. pic.twitter.com/0muG2azNfD— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) January 24, 2020
More in Local
-
Numsa throws its weight behind fight against job cuts at Telkom
-
West Rand residents must argue why their power shouldn’t be cut off
-
Nzimande: Corruption still one of biggest problems in higher education system
-
DA threatens legal action against suspension of Mathebe and Da Gama
-
We learnt details of Enock Mpianzi’s death through media, says uncle
-
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Cele visits area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.