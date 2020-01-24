View all in Latest
‘Which Africa?’ Twitter users react to Motsepe telling Trump Africa loves him

There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Donald Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.

US President Donald Trump gives a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January 2020. Picture: AFP.
US President Donald Trump gives a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January 2020. Picture: AFP.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – In case you haven’t heard or seen, Africa loves United States (US) President Donald Trump.

It’s true, well according to businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe sparked a debate on social media after telling Trump that Africa loves him on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a video on Twitter, Motsepe can be seen and heard saying: “We do business in 50 countries and I had the honour of being one of the 100 greatest business minds by Forbes and it was an honour to be with you. All we wanted to say is Africa loves America. Africa loves you [Donald Trump].”

The US president then replied “Thank you.”

There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.

