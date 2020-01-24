‘Which Africa?’ Twitter users react to Motsepe telling Trump Africa loves him

There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Donald Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG – In case you haven’t heard or seen, Africa loves United States (US) President Donald Trump.

It’s true, well according to businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe sparked a debate on social media after telling Trump that Africa loves him on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a video on Twitter, Motsepe can be seen and heard saying: “We do business in 50 countries and I had the honour of being one of the 100 greatest business minds by Forbes and it was an honour to be with you. All we wanted to say is Africa loves America. Africa loves you [Donald Trump].”

Which Africa is Patrice on about? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/08YG3fdnNq — Culprit (@CulpritEnter) January 24, 2020

The US president then replied “Thank you.”

There have been mixed reactions to the video with some laughing at it while others pointed to the fact that Trump called Africa a “sh*thole” two years ago.

Motsepe is a country's breadwinner.If he says we love Trump, we love him.Simple

😂😂😂😂😂#motsepe pic.twitter.com/WajvmSiNbl — IMpintshi KaJehova (@ImpintshiK) January 24, 2020

Patrice Motsepe doing everything he can to make sure Africa is never involved in World War 3! I stan🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/T41UoyLDQo — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) January 24, 2020

People worried about what Motsepe said but they themselves worship Americans everyday. Their culture, celebrities, entertainment etc. Start with yourself first before bashing him. You love America and Americans. — Kemiso Motholo (@KemisoMo) January 24, 2020

Patrice Motsepe tells Donald Trump🍄 that Africa loves him.



Africa, especially South Africa: pic.twitter.com/EknDb1gYoG — Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) January 24, 2020

According to Patrice Motsepe the whole of Africa including South Africa loves Donald Trump. He told this to Trump in his face. #PatriceMotsepe #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uzTicVUOVf — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 24, 2020

Patrice Motsepe is 100% correct. In a globalized world, the success of America becomes the success of Africa and so on and so forth. Long Live Patrice — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 24, 2020

Patrice Motsepe spends more time with Afrikaners than natives! We only see him at Sundowns matches, DAANC, ZCC gatherings! Under whose mandate is he speaking.. Africa will never love Trump a man who called our beloved village “SHITHOLE” is Patrice mad! — African (@ali_naka) January 24, 2020

You all wanted Patrice Motsepe to say "Trump, Africa hates you" ?? pic.twitter.com/J6qUkg6vlG — Khuthadzo (Khwini) (@Kootardzo) January 24, 2020