West Rand residents must argue why their power shouldn’t be cut off

The company has failed to reach an agreement to settle that bill and residents are now facing the prospect of having to go without power for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents living on the West Rand have until the end of Friday to argue why Eskom should not cut them off.

The power utility intends to suspend service in the area over the 18 million owed by West Rand power distributors.

The company has failed to reach an agreement to settle that bill and residents are now facing the prospect of having to go without power for weeks.

Eskom said it contacted West Rand distributors about the bill last year but did not receive a favourable response.

Gauteng customer service manager Daphne Mokoena said: “Unfortunately, this amount has accumulated interest every month in a way that it is just growing out of proportion.”

After communicating its intention of a disconnection in December, the utility said residents were allowed to have their say in the matter, but no representations have been received.

The closing date for the submissions is on Friday with a final decision expected on 4 February.

Eskom is on a drive to recoup funds from various municipalities and companies that have failed to settle their accounts with the total arrears reportedly exceeding R36 billion.

West Rand power distributors have not been available for comment.

As far as the rest of the country is concerned, Eskom said despite its constrained system, it’s not planning to implement load shedding on Friday.