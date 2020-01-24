West Rand residents must argue why their power shouldn’t be cut off
The company has failed to reach an agreement to settle that bill and residents are now facing the prospect of having to go without power for weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents living on the West Rand have until the end of Friday to argue why Eskom should not cut them off.
The power utility intends to suspend service in the area over the 18 million owed by West Rand power distributors.
The company has failed to reach an agreement to settle that bill and residents are now facing the prospect of having to go without power for weeks.
Eskom said it contacted West Rand distributors about the bill last year but did not receive a favourable response.
Gauteng customer service manager Daphne Mokoena said: “Unfortunately, this amount has accumulated interest every month in a way that it is just growing out of proportion.”
After communicating its intention of a disconnection in December, the utility said residents were allowed to have their say in the matter, but no representations have been received.
The closing date for the submissions is on Friday with a final decision expected on 4 February.
Eskom is on a drive to recoup funds from various municipalities and companies that have failed to settle their accounts with the total arrears reportedly exceeding R36 billion.
West Rand power distributors have not been available for comment.
As far as the rest of the country is concerned, Eskom said despite its constrained system, it’s not planning to implement load shedding on Friday.
More in Local
-
‘Which Africa?’ Twitter users react to Motsepe telling Trump Africa loves him
-
Numsa throws its weight behind fight against job cuts at Telkom
-
Nzimande: Corruption still one of biggest problems in higher education system
-
DA threatens legal action against suspension of Mathebe and Da Gama
-
We learnt details of Enock Mpianzi’s death through media, says uncle
-
Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Cele visits area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.