We learnt of details around Enock Mpianzi’s death through media, says uncle

Mpianzi drowned exactly a week ago while attending an orientation camp in the North West arranged by Parktown Boys’ High School.

JOHANNESBURG - Enock Mpianzi's uncle on Friday said his family had learnt much of the details around his nephew’s death through the media.

Mpianzi drowned exactly a week ago while attending an orientation camp in the North West arranged by Parktown Boys’ High School.

He is not the first child to die at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge.

Eyewitness News has revealed that at least four other children have drowned at the lodge since 1999.

Mpianzi's uncle Sebastian Kodiemoka said the family was struggling to grieve properly with many details around his nephew's death still unknown.

“If we have to burry Enock, we still won’t know what happened and how it happened.”

Kodiemoka said they wanted closure: “We want to prepare for his burial, but the lawyers will have to follow the legal procedures so that we can recover and see justice. I think we will get justice because there are witnesses speaking louder than us.”

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to give a public update later on Friday after he announced earlier this week he will take action against Parktown Boys’ High staff who were at the camp.

VIDEO: Parktown Boys' pupil: They ignored me when I said Enoch was missing