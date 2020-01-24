Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys' High principal with immediate effect
Mpianzi drowned exactly a week ago while attending an orientation camp in the North West arranged by the school at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said they have decided to suspend the Parktown Boys’ High principal Malcolm Williams with immediate effect.
It’s been a week since Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River and his family say they wouldn't stop seeking answers until they got justice for the 13-year-old-boy.
Mpianzi was last seen in the water when a raft made by the children capsized during an activity organised by the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge last week.
Despite attempts by many of his fellow Parktown Boys’ High classmates to tell facilitators and teachers that Mpianzi was missing, they only started searching for the grade 8 boy the following day.
Panyaza is giving a public update after he announced earlier this week he will take action against the school's staff who were at the camp.
WATCH LIVE: Lesufi gives on Enock Mpianzi's death probe
