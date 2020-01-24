Summons application for Zuma to appear before inquiry still pending - Zondo

The state capture commission's legal team had applied for a summons for Jacob Zuma to appear by the end of the month, but the hearing was adjourned.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said an application for a summons for former President Jacob Zuma is still pending.

The commission said it would be preferable for the inquiry to hear what the former head of state had to say about the damning state capture allegations against him but if he never appeared, the commission would still make its findings.

Zondo said he still had to decide whether to issue a summons compelling Zuma to appear at the state capture commission.

“The application has been adjourned to allow the legal team to file a replying an affidavit.”

But Zondo said if the former head of state didn't appear by the time, he concluded his work his findings would be made.

“If ultimately he doesn't appear, the commission will wrap up its work and make its findings; it would be preferable for the commission to hear from all people implicated persons and he was head of state.”

Zondo said while it was too early to tell if it was possible that he could recommend amnesty for witnesses who admitted to wrong-doing at the state capture inquiry.

Zondo has applied to extend his term to the end of December but he also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to review the commission's terms of reference.

The inquiry was initially set down for 180 days and was then extended to the end of February

Zondo said he would show appreciation for witnesses who spilt the beans to assist the commission but he would only know once he concluded his findings if anyone should be let off the hook.