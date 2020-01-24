Summons application for Zuma to appear before inquiry still pending - Zondo
The state capture commission's legal team had applied for a summons for Jacob Zuma to appear by the end of the month, but the hearing was adjourned.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said an application for a summons for former President Jacob Zuma is still pending.
The state capture commission's legal team had applied for a summons for Zuma to appear by the end of the month, but the hearing was adjourned.
The commission said it would be preferable for the inquiry to hear what the former head of state had to say about the damning state capture allegations against him but if he never appeared, the commission would still make its findings.
Zondo said he still had to decide whether to issue a summons compelling Zuma to appear at the state capture commission.
“The application has been adjourned to allow the legal team to file a replying an affidavit.”
But Zondo said if the former head of state didn't appear by the time, he concluded his work his findings would be made.
“If ultimately he doesn't appear, the commission will wrap up its work and make its findings; it would be preferable for the commission to hear from all people implicated persons and he was head of state.”
Zondo said while it was too early to tell if it was possible that he could recommend amnesty for witnesses who admitted to wrong-doing at the state capture inquiry.
Zondo has applied to extend his term to the end of December but he also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to review the commission's terms of reference.
The inquiry was initially set down for 180 days and was then extended to the end of February
Zondo said he would show appreciation for witnesses who spilt the beans to assist the commission but he would only know once he concluded his findings if anyone should be let off the hook.
More in Local
-
Strandfontein Ratepayers angered by 'preferential treatment' of film crews
-
EC cop slapped with 9-year sentence for fraud
-
Commission for Gender Equality ‘concerned’ over ukuthwala practice
-
'I Blew It': Minnie Dlamini-Jones on making & losing her first million
-
SA records ‘lowest ever’ mining deaths rate
-
Identities of WC plane crash victims yet to be released
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.