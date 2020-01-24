Strandfontein Ratepayers angered by 'preferential treatment' of film crews
The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association is angered over bylaws which seem to apply to residents but not to the film industry.
CAPE TOWN - A Strandfontein community on Thursday raised concerns about a movie being filmed on a section of a beach in the area.
The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association is angered over bylaws, which seem to apply to residents but not to the film industry.
The association said the community was not informed about the film shoot at the Blue Flag beach.
Chairperson Mario Oostendurp said fisherman were barred from entering fishing spots along the coast. He said while fishermen could not use the dunes as it was classified as “sensitive” and fines would be issued, this did not apply to the movie industry.
“You've fined us and we drive over the dunes to get to our parking spots and all we want to do is fish. But you allow the film industry to move in heavy-duty equipment.”
Years ago, the movie _Free Willy 4 _was filmed at the beach. Oostendurp said when the crew left, the area was in a state.
He added that Fisherman's Lane, also known as Broken Road, was already in a state of disrepair.
The city’s Richard Bosman said geo tracks are used for access to the parking area for set-building and vehicle access.
He added residents in the immediate vicinity, who would have been impacted directly by the filming, would have been consulted. Bosman said no residents or businesses were directly impacted in this instance.
More in Local
-
EC cop slapped with 9-year sentence for fraud
-
Commission for Gender Equality ‘concerned’ over ukuthwala practice
-
Summons application for Zuma to appear before inquiry still pending - Zondo
-
'I Blew It': Minnie Dlamini-Jones on making & losing her first million
-
SA records ‘lowest ever’ mining deaths rate
-
Identities of WC plane crash victims yet to be released
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.