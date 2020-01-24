Same-sex couple starts awareness campaign after wedding venue snub

Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes launched the Same Love Campaign this week after Beloftebos wedding venue rejected their request to hire the venue.

CAPE TOWN - A same-sex couple turned away from a Stanford wedding venue has launched a campaign to raise awareness and funds.

The venue owners said the decision was based on their religious beliefs.

The couple will be taking the matter to the Western Cape High Court’s equality division.

The money will be used by the attorney to help to cover legal costs as they are incurred.

Heekes said if costs were recovered or any money remained, it would be used to set up a legal fund to fight for other LBGTQIA+ issues.

Funds will be donated to Lawyers for Human Rights.

Heekes explained: “Any donation, big or small, will make the world of difference.”

She said the campaign would highlight that “love is love,” and all humans deserve to love and be loved without discrimination, fear or prejudice.

“This is for all other people who feel outraged and feel injustice.”