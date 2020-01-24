Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash

Three people died after the Cessna crashed minutes after take-off from George Airport this past week.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) said its investigators needed space to conclude a probe into a plane crash in the Southern Cape.

Three people died after the Cessna crashed minutes after take-off from George Airport this past week.

The wreckage was found several hours later in a mountainous area near Mossel Bay.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s CEO Poppy Khoza said they’d investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In a statement, Khoza said they had no details as to what could have caused the accident.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation S550 SII, owned and operated by the Sacca’s flight inspection unit, took off from the George Airport at 10:40am to conduct calibration of the airport’s navigation systems.

However, shortly after take-off, the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft.

Khoza said their deaths come as a great loss to the authority.

Captain Thabiso Tolo qualified in 2013 and had 4,959 hours of flying to his credit.

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala had 1,050 hours to her credit, while her colleague flight inspector Gugu Mguni had 1,300 flying hours.