Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
Three people died after the Cessna crashed minutes after take-off from George Airport this past week.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) said its investigators needed space to conclude a probe into a plane crash in the Southern Cape.
Three people died after the Cessna crashed minutes after take-off from George Airport this past week.
The wreckage was found several hours later in a mountainous area near Mossel Bay.
The Civil Aviation Authority’s CEO Poppy Khoza said they’d investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
In a statement, Khoza said they had no details as to what could have caused the accident.
The aircraft, a Cessna Citation S550 SII, owned and operated by the Sacca’s flight inspection unit, took off from the George Airport at 10:40am to conduct calibration of the airport’s navigation systems.
However, shortly after take-off, the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft.
Khoza said their deaths come as a great loss to the authority.
Captain Thabiso Tolo qualified in 2013 and had 4,959 hours of flying to his credit.
First officer Tebogo Lekalakala had 1,050 hours to her credit, while her colleague flight inspector Gugu Mguni had 1,300 flying hours.
More in Local
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
-
Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack
-
Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation
-
Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
-
Neil Aggett: Ex-apartheid security officer surprised 'terrorists' well educated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.