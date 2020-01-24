View all in Latest
SAA assures staff January salaries will be paid

The embattled state-owned company is fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month and cancelled some flights this week because of cash shortages.

FILE: South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) says it has saved enough cash to pay this month's salaries amid concerns from unions that the airline needs more money to stay afloat.

The embattled state-owned company is fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month and cancelled some flights this week because of cash shortages.

Business rescue practitioners have been appointed to try to turn around the struggling airline.

SAA says management has taken various actions to ensure that cash is preserved and, as a result, sufficient funds are available to pay the salaries.

The company was promised R4 billion of funding from lenders and the government to sustain rescue efforts but only received R2 billion from lenders.

Government officials are holding urgent meetings, trying to find a way to raise the promised funding quickly, without exacerbating the country's budget deficit.

SAA has also suspended some local and international flights to save money.

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

