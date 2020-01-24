SA records ‘lowest ever’ mining deaths rate
Minister Gwede Mantashe released the statistics in Pretoria on Friday morning regarding safety performance in the sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said mining deaths have decreased in the industry.
There’s been a poor safety record, which has contributed to slower investment at some mines in recent years.
Mantashe said at least 51 deaths were recorded last year compared to 81 in 2018.
“We’ve come a long way. We had 51 fatalities, which is the lowest ever. We’re talking with the principals so that we can have fatality-free mining.”
