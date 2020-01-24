View all in Latest
SA records ‘lowest ever’ mining deaths rate

Minister Gwede Mantashe released the statistics in Pretoria on Friday morning regarding safety performance in the sector.

FILE: Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
FILE: Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said mining deaths have decreased in the industry.

Minister Gwede Mantashe released the statistics in Pretoria on Friday morning regarding safety performance in the sector.

There’s been a poor safety record, which has contributed to slower investment at some mines in recent years.

Mantashe said at least 51 deaths were recorded last year compared to 81 in 2018.

“We’ve come a long way. We had 51 fatalities, which is the lowest ever. We’re talking with the principals so that we can have fatality-free mining.”

