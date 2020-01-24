Police officer dies after being shot in Berea, KZN
Paramedics said that they found the man alive but in a critical condition on the scene on Winter Avenue earlier on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has died after being shot in Berea, Durban.
Paramedics said that they found the man alive but in a critical condition on the scene on Winter Avenue earlier on Friday.
He was taken to the nearest hospital for urgent attention.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet clear.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said: “He was placed on a manual ventilator before he was rushed to the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital where a trauma team was waiting for his arrival. He went into cardiac arrest and despite the trauma team and surgeon’s best assistance the man passed away in hospital.”
More in Local
-
SAA assures staff January salaries will be paid
-
Don’t expect 'bag full of investments' from Davos, says Mboweni
-
Ex-Transnet official lifts lid on millions spent on TNA sponsorship
-
Justice Minister Lamola returns remains of Cato Manor 9 to families
-
DA wants public comment deadline on land expropriation draft law extended
-
Jacques Nienaber confirmed as new Springboks head coach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.