Police officer dies after being shot in Berea, KZN

Paramedics said that they found the man alive but in a critical condition on the scene on Winter Avenue earlier on Friday.

Picture: SAPS
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has died after being shot in Berea, Durban.

Paramedics said that they found the man alive but in a critical condition on the scene on Winter Avenue earlier on Friday.

He was taken to the nearest hospital for urgent attention.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet clear.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said: “He was placed on a manual ventilator before he was rushed to the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital where a trauma team was waiting for his arrival. He went into cardiac arrest and despite the trauma team and surgeon’s best assistance the man passed away in hospital.”

