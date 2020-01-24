Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack

Modack had brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in November to restrain police in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises.

Nafiz Modack, pictured wearing a white shirt, is surrounded by security personnel outside the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Nafiz Modack, pictured wearing a white shirt, is surrounded by security personnel outside the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 April 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed a court ruling against controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Modack had brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in November to restrain police in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises.

The court struck the matter off the role on Thursday.

Police said Modack was, in essence, trying to prevent police from doing its work.

SAPS said the court struck the matter off the roll with costs, due to a lack of urgency.

Sithole said police have a constitutional mandate to ensure all South Africans are and feel safe.

Meanwhile, an extortion case against Modack and three others was expected to resume in the Cape Town regional court later this month.

They’re accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 in November 2017.

Modack is believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by another controversial figure Mark Lifman.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA