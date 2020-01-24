Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack

Modack had brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in November to restrain police in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed a court ruling against controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

The court struck the matter off the role on Thursday.

Police said Modack was, in essence, trying to prevent police from doing its work.

SAPS said the court struck the matter off the roll with costs, due to a lack of urgency.

Sithole said police have a constitutional mandate to ensure all South Africans are and feel safe.

Meanwhile, an extortion case against Modack and three others was expected to resume in the Cape Town regional court later this month.

They’re accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 in November 2017.

Modack is believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by another controversial figure Mark Lifman.