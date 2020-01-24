Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack
Modack had brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in November to restrain police in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises.
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed a court ruling against controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.
Modack had brought an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court in November to restrain police in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises.
The court struck the matter off the role on Thursday.
Police said Modack was, in essence, trying to prevent police from doing its work.
SAPS said the court struck the matter off the roll with costs, due to a lack of urgency.
Sithole said police have a constitutional mandate to ensure all South Africans are and feel safe.
Meanwhile, an extortion case against Modack and three others was expected to resume in the Cape Town regional court later this month.
They’re accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 in November 2017.
Modack is believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by another controversial figure Mark Lifman.
More in Local
-
Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
-
Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation
-
Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
-
Neil Aggett: Ex-apartheid security officer surprised 'terrorists' well educated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.