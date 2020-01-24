Parliament Speaker says yes to motion to start proceedings to remove PP

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a motion by the Democratic Alliance (DA) asking Parliament to initiate proceedings to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The request was made by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

In December, she wrote to Modise to request that removal proceedings against Mkhwebane be instituted following Parliament’s adoption of a set of rules for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution in terms of the Constitution.

The fresh calls for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal come after Parliament adopted new rules for the removal of a Public Protector.

In August, the DA submitted draft rules to the Speaker in order to assist Parliament to set up proper processes for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution, such as the Public Protector.

On 3 December, the National Assembly adopted the new rules.



The new rules expand on the broad parameters in Section 194 of the Constitution which provides for the removal of heads of chapter 9 institutions and previous National Assembly rules.

The DA’s draft substantive motion for the removal of Mkhwebane will be considered in terms of these new rules.

Having approved the motion, Speaker Thandi Modise has written to political parties to put forward proposed nominees to serve on the panel made up of fit and proper South African citizens.