Nzimande: Corruption still one of biggest problems in higher education system
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the sector made strides by building nine new TVET colleges which were expected to be completed this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Thursday said despite advances in the post-schooling education system, corruption remained one of the biggest problems facing the sector.
He said the sector made strides by building nine new TVET colleges, which were expected to be completed this year.
The minister said they've also worked to keep fees at universities affordable while substantially increasing the funding for poor and working-class students.
However, he conceded there were people trying to pull the department back.
“Not only do we sometimes just deal with corruption, but also against the fightback strategy by those who may be found with their fingers on the till.”
