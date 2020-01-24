Numsa throws its weight behind fight against job cuts at Telkom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Numsa throws its weight behind fight against job cuts at Telkom

The telecommunications company, which has racked up over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be shedding thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.

Picture: Telkom/Facebook.
Picture: Telkom/Facebook.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has thrown its weight behind other unions at Telkom in their fight to curb potential job cuts.

The telecommunications company, which has racked up over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be shedding thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.

Telkom said up to 3,000 jobs were on the line but unions argue the figure could be higher due to the impact the retrenchments could have on the firm's subsidiaries.

Numsa is calling on unions to unite and protect workers.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola on Thursday said: “It’s very clear to us that members of the working class are under attack on all fronts, not just in the private sector, but also in the public sector. It’s very concerning.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA