Numsa throws its weight behind fight against job cuts at Telkom

The telecommunications company, which has racked up over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be shedding thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has thrown its weight behind other unions at Telkom in their fight to curb potential job cuts.

The telecommunications company, which has racked up over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be shedding thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.

Telkom said up to 3,000 jobs were on the line but unions argue the figure could be higher due to the impact the retrenchments could have on the firm's subsidiaries.

Numsa is calling on unions to unite and protect workers.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola on Thursday said: “It’s very clear to us that members of the working class are under attack on all fronts, not just in the private sector, but also in the public sector. It’s very concerning.”