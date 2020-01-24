Neil Aggett: Ex-apartheid security officer surprised 'terrorists' well educated
An inquiry is underway in the High Court in Johannesburg into the death of Aggett in detention in 1982.
JOHANNESBURG – Former apartheid security branch officer Joseph Nyampule has described the security of the holding cells during the detention of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett.
An inquiry is underway in the High Court in Johannesburg into the death of Aggett in detention in 1982.
He died at the then John Vorster Police Station in what was ruled to be suicide.
Nyampule was responsible for taking political detainees for interrogation at the then John Voster Square Police Station.
Nyampule says he only had certain access.
“When we are locking this burglar door, also the wooden door has to be closed. They were always closed.”
He says as he told that inmates in a certain section were terrorists, but he was shocked to learn that the detainees were well educated.
“That’s what surprised me is that they were being labelled as dangerous. I was anticipating a different type of a person as when one has to mention something in the movies and guerrillas being mentioned – I thought maybe I was going to see some gigantic people with big heads.”
Attending the hearings today include former United Democratic Front activists.
More in Local
-
Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
-
Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack
-
Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation
-
Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.