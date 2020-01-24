Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
The minister addressed angry residents in the township earlier on Friday, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, amid heightened tensions over safety concerns.
JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman in Diepsloot were undocumented migrants.
I am with Minister Cele and Minister Motsoaledi in Diepsloot to meet with the community on the protests that are happening in the area. @GautengProvince @GP_CommSafety @GTP_Traffstats @SAPoliceService @HomeAffairsSA @Yoliswamakhasi pic.twitter.com/lvhKqdeWqp— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) January 24, 2020
Detective Oupa Matjie was fatally shot during a police operation in the area earlier this month.
Protesting residents were adamant that undocumented migrants were responsible for the murder, as well as for rampant crime in Diepsloot and the surroundings.
Motsoaledi said that he hoped the community would work with the government to solve various issues plaguing the area.
“We thank you for not having taken the law into your own hands after what has happened, but called us here – you called the general, who called me to accompany him, and we are here to work together to solve your problems. The moment you take the law into your own hands, you become villains when you are supposed to be victims.”
