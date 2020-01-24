Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands

The minister addressed angry residents in the township earlier on Friday, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, amid heightened tensions over safety concerns.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele in Diepsloot following a meeting with residents who have been protesting against crime and undocumented foreigners in their community. Picture: Dept Home Affairs/Twitter
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele in Diepsloot following a meeting with residents who have been protesting against crime and undocumented foreigners in their community. Picture: Dept Home Affairs/Twitter
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman in Diepsloot were undocumented migrants.

The minister addressed angry residents in the township earlier on Friday, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, amid heightened tensions over safety concerns.

Detective Oupa Matjie was fatally shot during a police operation in the area earlier this month.

Protesting residents were adamant that undocumented migrants were responsible for the murder, as well as for rampant crime in Diepsloot and the surroundings.

Motsoaledi said that he hoped the community would work with the government to solve various issues plaguing the area.

“We thank you for not having taken the law into your own hands after what has happened, but called us here – you called the general, who called me to accompany him, and we are here to work together to solve your problems. The moment you take the law into your own hands, you become villains when you are supposed to be victims.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA