Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the mining industry should not chase profits at the expense of the lives of workers.

Mantashe presented statistics on mining safety on Friday, where he revealed there’s been a decrease in fatalities in the sector.

He said 51 deaths were recorded last year compared to 81 in 2018.

Poor safety records in mines have contributed to slower investment in the sector in recent years.

Mantashe said they’d talk to mining executives to come up with strategies to reduce fatalities.

“They can’t chase profits because prices have improved with workers’ lives on the line.”