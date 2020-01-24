Lesufi expected to give update on probe into Enoch Mpianzi’s death

Lesufi has committed to act against the school after the death of Enoch Mpianzi at an orientation camp in the North West under questionable circumstances.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to update the nation on Friday on the latest developments at Parktown Boys’ High School.

The 13-year-old's body was found in the Crocodile River exactly a week ago after he drowned during a water activity at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge.

Since news broke of Mpianzi's death, more families have come forward to share how their children also drowned during school camps at that lodge.

With allegations of misinformation, negligence and disparities surrounding the drowning of Mpianzi, there have been mounting calls for those responsible to be held to account.

Lesufi promised to act against the school and is expected to shed light on his decision at a media briefing later on Friday.

Mpianzi drowned after a makeshift raft made by his peers overturned in a strong flowing river and he was not wearing a life jacket.

There've been conflicting statements surrounding the incident and a law firm appointed by the Gauteng Education Department is conducting an independent probe.

Lesufi has also called a parents' meeting at the school later on Friday to update them on the latest developments.