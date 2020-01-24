Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has released the findings into a preliminary report after Enock Mpianzi died at a school orientation camp near Brits last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Parktown Boys management failed to get approval from the district when taking grade 8 pupils on a trip that claimed the life of Enock Mpianzi.
Lesufi has released the findings into a preliminary report after the 13-year-old boy died at a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge last week.
The MEC has announced the decision to suspend Parktown Boys headmaster Malcolm Williams.
Lesufi said that according to the department's procedures, no trip could take place without approval from the district.
He said that the school didn't wait for the go-ahead.
“By the time the school embarked on this trip, the district and head office had not approved the trip.”
He said the school was also late to inform the district about the trip.
The department has resolved to cancel another trip for Parktown Boys' to Bloemfontein.
They will also revisit all scheduled trips at schools in the province.
_WATCH: Parktown Boys' pupil: They ignored me when I said Enock was missing _
More in Local
-
Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack
-
Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation
-
Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
-
Neil Aggett: Ex-apartheid security officer surprised 'terrorists' well educated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.