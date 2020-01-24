Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has released the findings into a preliminary report after Enock Mpianzi died at a school orientation camp near Brits last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Parktown Boys management failed to get approval from the district when taking grade 8 pupils on a trip that claimed the life of Enock Mpianzi.

Lesufi has released the findings into a preliminary report after the 13-year-old boy died at a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge last week.

The MEC has announced the decision to suspend Parktown Boys headmaster Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said that according to the department's procedures, no trip could take place without approval from the district.

He said that the school didn't wait for the go-ahead.

“By the time the school embarked on this trip, the district and head office had not approved the trip.”

He said the school was also late to inform the district about the trip.

The department has resolved to cancel another trip for Parktown Boys' to Bloemfontein.

They will also revisit all scheduled trips at schools in the province.

_WATCH: Parktown Boys' pupil: They ignored me when I said Enock was missing _