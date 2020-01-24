Lesbian couple turns to court after WC venue refuses to host their wedding

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Lesbian couple turns to court after WC venue refuses to host their wedding

The owners of Beloftebos Wedding Venue in Stanford have refused to host Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes' wedding, citing their religious beliefs.

Sasha-Lee Heekes and Megan Watling. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Sasha-Lee Heekes and Megan Watling. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A lesbian couple is turning to the courts after claiming it's been discriminated against by a wedding venue in the Western Cape.

The owners of Beloftebos Wedding Venue in Stanford have refused to host Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes' wedding, citing their religious beliefs.

Watling and Heekes say it didn't matter how politely Beloftebos phrased their explanation as to why they couldn’t host them at the venue, it was still unfair discrimination.

Walting said they were approached by a legal team who would be filing papers in the next few weeks.

“Our focus is now turning to this legal case, it is an important one not just for the LGBTQIA+ community but for anyone that exists for the margin, for anyone who has experienced unfair discrimination.”

The emotional couple were angry, disappointed and hurt by the venue’s response.

“The hurt that you feel, because I’m protective of our love,” Watling said.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA