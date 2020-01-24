Lesbian couple turns to court after WC venue refuses to host their wedding
The owners of Beloftebos Wedding Venue in Stanford have refused to host Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes' wedding, citing their religious beliefs.
CAPE TOWN - A lesbian couple is turning to the courts after claiming it's been discriminated against by a wedding venue in the Western Cape.
The owners of Beloftebos Wedding Venue in Stanford have refused to host Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes' wedding, citing their religious beliefs.
Watling and Heekes say it didn't matter how politely Beloftebos phrased their explanation as to why they couldn’t host them at the venue, it was still unfair discrimination.
Walting said they were approached by a legal team who would be filing papers in the next few weeks.
“Our focus is now turning to this legal case, it is an important one not just for the LGBTQIA+ community but for anyone that exists for the margin, for anyone who has experienced unfair discrimination.”
The emotional couple were angry, disappointed and hurt by the venue’s response.
“The hurt that you feel, because I’m protective of our love,” Watling said.
More in Local
-
We learnt of details around Enock Mpianzi’s death through media, says uncle
-
Diepsloot resident vow to continue protesting until Cele visits area
-
‘Africa loves you,’ Motsepe tells Trump, causing confusion on social media
-
Lesufi expected to give update on probe into Enoch Mpianzi’s death
-
Changes are coming to Prasa - administrator
-
Staff shortages at KZN special needs school leaves pupils unable to start school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.