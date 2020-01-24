Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation

The attack on a Metro EMS vehicle in Athlone brings to three the number of incidents involving ambulance crews over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating yet another attack on an ambulance in Athlone.

Robbers targeted the vehicle in Kewtown on Thursday.

The attack on a Metro EMS vehicle in Athlone brings to three the number of incidents involving ambulance crews over the past week.

While Kewtown has not been declared a red zone, the ambulance crew requested to be escorted by police as a safety precaution.

While the police and paramedics were inside the patient’s home, the vehicle’s window was forced open and a cardiac monitor worth an estimated R300,000 was stolen.

On Sunday, a female paramedic sustained an eye injury after a stone shattered the ambulance’s windscreen.

The woman and her partner were in Ravensmead in the early hours of the morning to collect and transport a patient to Tygerberg Hospital.

In Atlantis later that day, paramedics were robbed of their personal belongings while attending to a patient.