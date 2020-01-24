Justice Minister Lamola returns remains of Cato Manor 9 to families
Nine people were hanged in 1961 by the apartheid government after they took part in the Cato Manor uprising on 24 January 1960.
DURBAN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has returned the remains of the Cato Manor Nine to their families.
The Cato Manor Nine were found guilty of killing nine police officers who had conducted raids in the community related to several apartheid offences.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is today expected to hand over the remains of the #CatoManor9 to their families. On this day, 9 people were hanged by the Apartheid government in 1961 after they took part in the Cato Manor uprising of 1960. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/3GouCNDz0J— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2020
In 1960, police clashed with the residents of Cato Manor during a raid.
They fired shots at local demonstrators and killed one person.
The enraged community retaliated and attacked the police.
Lamola said that the Cato Manor Nine should be hailed as heroes.
"Like many of our heroes, these men lying before us today were killed at the gallows in Pretoria. They were killed by an inhuman regime and second justice was dispensed in the form of the death penalty."
The remains of the Cato Manor Nine have been successfully handed over their families by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/yfZ5VTgwZc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2020
Chairperson of the Cato Manor Nine Foundation Musa Khuzwayo said that more should be done to recognise their relatives in the fight against apartheid.
"We want the Cato Manor Nine to be recognised on the same level as Sharpville, everything should be fair.
The Cato Manor Nine will be reburied at the Heroe's Acre in Durban.
