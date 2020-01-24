Identities of WC plane crash victims yet to be released

Minutes after take-off, the control tower lost contact with the plane.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have yet to release the names of the three people who died when their light aircraft crashed near Mossel Bay on Thursday.

The two men and a woman were flying from George Airport.

Western Cape emergency medical services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “Two service vehicles were dispatched at 12:06. One rescue vehicle was dispatched at 11:53. The wreckage was discovered at 14:05. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.”