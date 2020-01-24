Identities of WC plane crash victims yet to be released

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Identities of WC plane crash victims yet to be released

Minutes after take-off, the control tower lost contact with the plane.

An aerial view of George Airport in George, Western Cape. Picture: @GeorgeAirport/Facebook.
An aerial view of George Airport in George, Western Cape. Picture: @GeorgeAirport/Facebook.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have yet to release the names of the three people who died when their light aircraft crashed near Mossel Bay on Thursday.

The two men and a woman were flying from George Airport.

Minutes after take-off, the control tower lost contact with the plane.

Western Cape emergency medical services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “Two service vehicles were dispatched at 12:06. One rescue vehicle was dispatched at 11:53. The wreckage was discovered at 14:05. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA