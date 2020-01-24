'I Blew It': Minnie Dlamini-Jones on making & losing her first million

'It was the biggest pay cheque I had ever received in my life and my financial education was terrible,' Minnie Dlamini-Jones said about making her first million.

JOHANNESBURG - Minnie Dlamini-Jones said she made her first million when she was 20 years old after she became the face of clothing store Legit.

"I signed on to become the face of Legit, I got my own range and then I became a millionaire and at 21 it was all gone. I blew it and I can't even tell you what I bought. It was the biggest pay cheque I had ever received in my life and my financial education was terrible and I had no one there guiding me," she told 702's Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.

Dlamini-Jones also spoke about launching her skincare range called MD.

"MD was something that I realised that I needed to do because you go into the business and the first thing you try to land outside of your job is that endorsement deal. I always wanted to go into the beauty industry and land an endorsement deal and it just didn't happen."

