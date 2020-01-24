'I Blew It': Minnie Dlamini-Jones on making & losing her first million
'It was the biggest pay cheque I had ever received in my life and my financial education was terrible,' Minnie Dlamini-Jones said about making her first million.
JOHANNESBURG - Minnie Dlamini-Jones said she made her first million when she was 20 years old after she became the face of clothing store Legit.
"I signed on to become the face of Legit, I got my own range and then I became a millionaire and at 21 it was all gone. I blew it and I can't even tell you what I bought. It was the biggest pay cheque I had ever received in my life and my financial education was terrible and I had no one there guiding me," she told 702's Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.
Dlamini-Jones also spoke about launching her skincare range called MD.
"MD was something that I realised that I needed to do because you go into the business and the first thing you try to land outside of your job is that endorsement deal. I always wanted to go into the beauty industry and land an endorsement deal and it just didn't happen."
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift opens up about eating disorder struggle
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: The righteous bigotry of Beloftebos
-
Whoopi Goldberg to return to 'Star Trek'
-
Harvey Weinstein allegedly sent rape accuser 'chocolate penises'
-
'Sopranos' actress Sciorra takes stand in Weinstein rape trial
-
Milking it: CT restaurant takes record for milkshake selection
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.