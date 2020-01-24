Harber: Court ruling against EFF a victory for truth
The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise to Harber and Thandeka Gqubule for accusing the reporters of working for Stratcom.
JOHANNESBURG – Journalist Anton Harber has welcomed the court ruling made against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a victory for truth.
The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the EFF and its spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise to Harber and Thandeka Gqubule for accusing the reporters of working for Stratcom.
The unit operated as the propaganda arm of the apartheid-era police.
The red berets targeted the journalists in response to a documentary done by the Huffington Post in 2018, where struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insinuated the reporters worked against her and collaborated with Stratcom.
The journalists approached the High Court in Johannesburg for relief which Friday ruled in their favour.
It also ordered the EFF and its spokesperson to pay the reporters R40,000 each in damages.
Harber said that the judgment has set a good precedent.
“I am very pleased. It defends our name, defends journalism from attacks of this sort and I think it’s a victory for truth and for the attempts to stop public figures from making unsubstantiated, defamatory and wild statements.”
More in Local
-
'Leave him alone!' Mboweni defends Motsepe over 'Africa loves Trump' quip
-
No need to panic, there are guidelines on coronavirus– Health Dept
-
Same-sex couple starts awareness campaign after wedding venue snub
-
Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.