Ex-Transnet official lifts lid on millions spent on TNA sponsorship

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet brand and publicity coordinator Joseph Jackson shed light on how the parastatal sponsored The New Age newspaper content that had nothing to do with the SOE for millions.

Jackson took to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

He said that he reported to Mboniso Sigonyela, who told him he should not recommend but should tell management that the SOE must advertise with the newspaper.

Jackson said that he got into trouble when he refused to follow the instruction because there were no readership statistics to support the decision.

He said that Sigonyela made it clear that job advertisements should always be placed with The New Age and Sowetan.

But it was the sponsorship of the big interview that baffled commission chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"Transnet was just being robbed, I mean really. You say they must just pay close to R2 million just because you are going to come up with an interview and you'll call it Transnet's Big Interview and it might have nothing to do with Transnet. I'm not missing anything?"

Jackson confirmed that Zondo had understood this correctly.

