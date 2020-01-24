Etzebeth, SAHRC agree to drop court review application

The commission laid a complaint with the Equality Court last year after Etzebeth was accused of attacking two men at a popular hangout in Langebaan.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth have agreed to withdraw the review application which was to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria.

The Springbok player has always maintained his innocence, even in the face of an avalanche of criticism over the alleged incident.

He filed papers in the High Court in Johannesburg, asking for the matter to be set aside.

The case will now proceed to the Equality Court in a process that both parties hope will reach finality in an "amicable manner".

The commission's Advocate Andre Gaum: "So that matter won't go ahead which then leaves the Equality Court matter to go ahead. We will also look at the possibility of maybe settling that matter."