Etzebeth, SAHRC agree to drop court review application
The commission laid a complaint with the Equality Court last year after Etzebeth was accused of attacking two men at a popular hangout in Langebaan.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth have agreed to withdraw the review application which was to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria.
The commission laid a complaint with the Equality Court last year after Etzebeth was accused of attacking two men at a popular hangout in Langebaan.
The Springbok player has always maintained his innocence, even in the face of an avalanche of criticism over the alleged incident.
He filed papers in the High Court in Johannesburg, asking for the matter to be set aside.
The case will now proceed to the Equality Court in a process that both parties hope will reach finality in an "amicable manner".
The commission's Advocate Andre Gaum: "So that matter won't go ahead which then leaves the Equality Court matter to go ahead. We will also look at the possibility of maybe settling that matter."
More in Local
-
Sacca ‘needs space’ to investigate Southern Cape plane crash
-
Mantashe: Mining bosses shouldn’t chase profits at expense of workers
-
Lesufi: District and head office did not approve Parktown Boys' trip to Nyati
-
Police boss welcomes court victory against Nafiz Modack
-
Latest attack on Cape paramedics under investigation
-
Motsoaledi applauds Diepsloot community for not taking law into their own hands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.