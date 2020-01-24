Don’t expect 'bag full of investments' from Davos, says Mboweni
Mboweni was speaking is Davos Switzerland, where he's leading a delegation of the country’s ministers and business people trying to sell South Africa as an investment destination.
JOHANNESBURG –Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says South Africans must not expect Team SA to return with a bag full of investments from the World Economic Forum.
Mboweni was speaking is Davos Switzerland on Friday, where he's leading a delegation of the country’s ministers and business people trying to sell South Africa as an investment destination.
He said that the forum was more about the exchange of ideas.
“If you came here thinking you’re going to go home with a bag full of investments – wrong place. At Davos, we exchange ideas, we debate issues, have conversations and make friendships. Hopefully long-lasting friendships.”
