Go

Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Cele visits area

They are demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the area, accusing them of being responsible for the crime.

Diepsloot residents on 23 January 2020 barricaded several roads and looted shops belonging to foreign nationals. Residents said they were protesting against high levels of crime in the community. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Diepsloot residents on 23 January 2020 barricaded several roads and looted shops belonging to foreign nationals. Residents said they were protesting against high levels of crime in the community. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
54 minutes ago

DIEPSLOOT - Diepsloot residents have threatened to continue protesting until Police Minister Bheki Cele visits the area to deal with high levels of crime.

They went on the rampage on Thursday, barricading roads with burning objects.

They are demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the area, accusing them of being responsible for the crime.

About 10 people have been killed in the area recently, including a police captain.

Protestors blocked the main road and the R511.

They want undocumented foreigners to leave the area.

“This is not a xenophobic [attack]. As South Africans, we are more advanced and can speak English and sophisticated words like xenophobia. But there is a problem,” one resident said.

They want immigration offices, the police's tactical response team and soldiers to be deployed to the area.

Residents also set alight temporary churches along the main road, saying they are hiding criminals.

