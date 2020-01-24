Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Cele visits area

They are demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the area, accusing them of being responsible for the crime.

DIEPSLOOT - Diepsloot residents have threatened to continue protesting until Police Minister Bheki Cele visits the area to deal with high levels of crime.

They went on the rampage on Thursday, barricading roads with burning objects.

They are demanding that undocumented foreigners leave the area, accusing them of being responsible for the crime.

About 10 people have been killed in the area recently, including a police captain.

Protestors blocked the main road and the R511.

They want undocumented foreigners to leave the area.

“This is not a xenophobic [attack]. As South Africans, we are more advanced and can speak English and sophisticated words like xenophobia. But there is a problem,” one resident said.

They want immigration offices, the police's tactical response team and soldiers to be deployed to the area.

Residents also set alight temporary churches along the main road, saying they are hiding criminals.

#Diepsloot residents have also reacted to the killing of a local police captain just this week. EN pic.twitter.com/RZskeLufZv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2020