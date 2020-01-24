DA wants public comment deadline on land expropriation draft law extended

Members of the public have exactly a week left to make submissions before Parliament finalises the process to amend the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants members of the public to be given more time to comment on draft legislation on land expropriation without compensation.

Members of the public have exactly a week left to make submissions before Parliament finalises the process to amend the Constitution.

The DA has already created a website where people can lodge objections on the draft legislation which was tabled late last year.

Annelie Lotriet, chairperson of the DA parliamentary caucus and member of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation, said that the ANC’s plans to give more power to Cabinet to determine the amount paid for expropriated land was the main reason why more time was needed.

"We have had tremendous response... we've had responses from all over... from people asking for the deadline to be extended."

At an ANC lekgotla over the weekend, the ruling party endorsed the recommendation of the parliamentary ad hoc committee to amend Section 25.

It said the power to determine land expropriation would be an executive decision.

Lotriet said that Cabinet could not be involved in the process.

"Especially now, after the ANC lekgotla out of the blue announced that they want to give more powers to the president and the Cabinet to decide which land can be expropriated."

Parliament has given members of the public until 31 January to make written submissions.