DA wants public comment deadline on land expropriation draft law extended

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

DA wants public comment deadline on land expropriation draft law extended

Members of the public have exactly a week left to make submissions before Parliament finalises the process to amend the Constitution.

The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants members of the public to be given more time to comment on draft legislation on land expropriation without compensation.

Members of the public have exactly a week left to make submissions before Parliament finalises the process to amend the Constitution.

The DA has already created a website where people can lodge objections on the draft legislation which was tabled late last year.

Annelie Lotriet, chairperson of the DA parliamentary caucus and member of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation, said that the ANC’s plans to give more power to Cabinet to determine the amount paid for expropriated land was the main reason why more time was needed.

"We have had tremendous response... we've had responses from all over... from people asking for the deadline to be extended."

At an ANC lekgotla over the weekend, the ruling party endorsed the recommendation of the parliamentary ad hoc committee to amend Section 25.

It said the power to determine land expropriation would be an executive decision.

Lotriet said that Cabinet could not be involved in the process.

"Especially now, after the ANC lekgotla out of the blue announced that they want to give more powers to the president and the Cabinet to decide which land can be expropriated."

Parliament has given members of the public until 31 January to make written submissions.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA