DA threatens legal action against suspension of Mathebe and Da Gama
Maile suspended Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for six months and the former speaker for the City of Joburg Vasco Da Gama for three months.
MIDRAND - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) is threating legal action against the suspension of two its councillors, the African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the move, calling the decision by Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile justified.
The ANC in Gauteng said Maile provided compelling reasons to suspend Mathebe and Da Gama.
The party's Bones Modise said they deliberately put the interests of the DA before those of the residents of the two municipalities.
“Both councillors decided to put their narrow political interest before the people of the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane. MEC Maile exercised his responsibility as enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, that cannot be considered a bullying tactic.”
But the DA has hit back, accusing Maile of declaring open war.
Party's provincial leader John Moodey said Maile overstepped his boundaries.
“Quite frankly, we believe that it is a total abuse of his authority and power in that position and he unlawfully suspended these councillors.”
The South African Local Government Association has noted the decision taken by the MEC and will initiate talks on the matter.
