‘Africa loves you,’ Motsepe tells Trump, causing confusion on social media
The South African business mogul was caught gushing on camera after being invited to dine with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
JOHANNESBURG - African Rainbow Minerals CEO Patrice Motsepe has sparked a heated debate on social media after telling US President Donald Trump that Africa loves him.
The South African business mogul was caught gushing on camera after being invited to dine with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.
“…And all we wanted to say is that Africa loves America, Africa loves you. We want America to do well, we want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.”
Africa loves Donald Trump according to Patrice Motsepe #BabesMampintsha #ThursdayMotivation #etvScandal #Uyajola99 #djzinhle #Mampintsha #thursdaymorning #GRAMMYs #CoronavirusOutbreak @_AfricanSoil @AdvoBarryRoux pic.twitter.com/D0U7rpTjmm— Ndisha Makhari (@ndisha) January 23, 2020
Users on social media have reacted to the comments with shock and confusion, with many saying they were not sure which Africa Motsepe was referring to.
We must be humble Patrice Motsepe is South Africa's breadwinner pic.twitter.com/hkeEiCG0Lf— Kutlwano Dhlodhlo (@KutlwanoDhlodh2) January 22, 2020
I wanna be so successful like #patricemotsepe so that I can speak on behalf of a whole continent pic.twitter.com/TGLHvY2k4e— Inkosana ka baba (@Inkosana_) January 23, 2020
Which "Afrika" is Patrice Motsepe referring to y'all? Black men selling his kind to a Doos just because he's in a good business mood? 😲 https://t.co/PdOldhxde2— Akanyang Merementsi (@AkanyangM) January 24, 2020
Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions are calling on countries to unite against what they call the oppressive regime led by Trump.
The African National Congress’ alliance partners protested outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday.
They've vented their anger over Trump’s authorisation of an airstrike earlier this month, which killed Iran’s military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Cosatu’s Mike Shingange has accused Trump of smelling blood and being obsessed with war.
He said the world must not stand by while Trump abused his power: “We cannot stand back and say Donald Trump will not care, but one day Americans will listen to the cries of the citizen of the world.”
More in Local
-
Lesufi expected to give update on probe into Enoch Mpianzi’s death
-
Changes are coming to Prasa - administrator
-
Staff shortages at KZN special needs school leaves pupils unable to start school
-
Drought, tough economy hurt SA wine sales
-
Schoolgirl dies after being run over by bus in Diepsloot
-
Eskom set to disconnect West Rand Power Distributors over R18m debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.